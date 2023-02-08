David Guetta Sparks Debate After Using Deepfake AI to Put Eminem’s Voice on His Song

David Guetta has sparked a debate online about the use of AI in music.

"Let me introduce you to… Emin-AI-em," he tweeted on Feb. 3. The tweet contained a video of Guetta during a DJ gig playing a song where Eminem's voice was replicated through AI technology.

"There's something that I made as a joke, and it worked so good, I could not believe it," the French DJ said in the video.

He explained, "I discovered those websites about AI. Basically, you can write lyrics in the style of any artist you like. So I typed, 'write a verse in the style of Eminem about Future Rave.' And I went to another AI website that can recreate the voice. I put the text in that, and I played the record, and people went nuts."

He quickly followed up the tweet with a reply that said, "Obviously, I won't release this commercially."

However, the post still sparked debate among fans who are wary of the fast-developing AI technology.

"Eminem might come back with an AI diss track," one person joked.

Others called the technology "scary," like one fan who tweeted, "It’s interesting tbh but you could also [ask] the actual Eminem to be in the song for you. Since [AI] is getting so big everyone is like since no one is putting out music I’ll just use [AI] to do it for me it’s getting so scary."

"The most depressing thing maybe ever," someone else agreed in the replies to Guetta's tweet.

The sentiment echoes recent conversations about the future of music and AI after fan-made covers of artists like Ariana Grande singing songs by Lady Gaga and Lana Del Rey went viral.

At least one person found it cool, though, tweeting, "David Guetta is utilizing AI technology in his musical production. He is leading the charge in the integration of technology and music, demonstrating the limitless potential of AI in the creative process."

However, the response was mostly hesitant online.

"Scary future when human made art is obsolete because an AI can make perfect songs within seconds. Music will be so quantified that it won't have any cultural impact anymore," one fan said on Twitter.

Someone else agreed, "If I were a recording artist I would be keeping a close eye on that."