Diddy Breaks Silence on the ‘Sickening Allegations’ Against Him

Diddy has finally broken his silence after being sued by multiple women for sexual assault.

Diddy Releases Statement

On Wednesday (Dec. 6), following the latest lawsuit filed against him, Diddy shared a statement on Instagram in response to the serious claims levied at the Bad Boy Entertainment founder in the last month.

"Enough is enough," Diddy’s statement reads below. "For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by Individuals looking for a quick payday."

He concludes: "Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."

Diddy Faces Multiple Lawsuits

Diddy is the subject of multiple sexual assault lawsuits, the first of which was filed by his ex-girlfriend Cassie on Nov. 16. She accused the media mogul of years of sexual and physical abuse. Puff denied the allegations through his lawyer but settled the case the following day. Two more lawsuits were filed the following week from women who also claim they were sexually assaulted by Diddy. On Wednesday, Rolling Stone reported a fourth lawsuit has been filed that accuses Diddy and two other men of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl in 2003.

See Diddy's statement in response to the serious allegations against him below.

Diddy Releases Official Statement