WATCH: Internet Sensations Jackie and Shadow are Proud Parents Again

Such incredible news from the Bald Eagle's nest high up in a tree in Big Bear, California!

After weeks of incredible love and care, including a snow-covered nest, with cameras on Jackie and Shadow 24/7 capturing the most incredible, beautiful video, two precious eggs have hatched.

Jackie and Shadow are the most famous bald eagles thanks to a live web camera operated by “Friends of Big Bear Valley.”

You can even go back and watch the jaw-dropping edited videos that led up to this breathtaking moment. It's truly worth it. According to the Friends of Big Bear Valley's Instagram page, you can watch stunning, edited videos of mom and dad carefully incubating the newly laid eggs until the first crack, when their little beaks peak out.

Jackie and Shadow are now carefully and delicately tearing tiny bites of fish to feed their babies while snuggling with a third egg that hasn't hatched yet.

According to the National Park News Instagram page, it's been three years since Jackie and Shadow have had their last hatching, Spirit.

Jackie and Shadow continue to be in total sync after weeks of sitting on the eggs and taking turns with such dedication, like the most precise clock. As I mentioned, their love is now all about snuggling with their third egg while taking care of their two newborn eaglets.

The question is, will the third egg hatch? It may have since I wrote this, so make sure to check by clicking here.

Experts say eaglets typically fledge at around 10-14 weeks, and then spend 4-12 weeks in the region before taking off to make their way in the world. Some of the bald eagles that come from Southern California are seen as far north as British Columbia and as far east as Yellowstone National Park!

Even though I'd love to attach tons of videos, here is the latest one since I wrote this.

