Ellie Goulding Just Announced Her Engagement in a Surprising Way

Ellie Goulding is starry eyed about the new man in her life — so starry eyed, it seems, that she just said "Yes!"

E! News reports that Goulding and Casper Jopling will announce their engagement in the forthcoming marriages section of The Times.

"The engagement is announced between Caspar, son of The Hon. Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs. Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr. Arthur Goulding of Hertfordshire and Mrs. Tracey Sumner of West Midlands," reads the forthcoming announcement, which comes just a little over a year after the pair began dating.

Simon Swig, left, and Casper Jopling, right / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Speaking to The Sun, a source said that the pop star decided to announce the engagement in The Times because the couple "wanted to tell friends and family first and people [wouldn't] notice because her name is Elena."

Jopling is an art dealer who currently works at Sotheby's. He previously competed for Team Great Britain in the 2010 Youth Olympics.

Goulding has reportedly previously dated Niall Horan, Calvin Harris, Skrillex and Ed Sheeran.