Eminem Is Opening a Restaurant Inspired By That Iconic ‘Lose Yourself’ Lyric (You Know the One)

You only get one shot, one opportunity to try Eminem's mom's spaghetti!

The Detroit native has built a career as one of the world's most talented rappers. Now he's looking to diversify things by opening a restaurant inspired by his Oscar- and Grammy-winning anthem "Lose Yourself."

The restaurant is so inspired by his defining single that its name is directly lifted from the lyrics. Yes, he's really referencing that line.

"His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy," Eminem raps in the first verse of the song that soundtracked his movie 8 Mile. "There's vomit on his sweater already, mom's spaghetti."

Thus, the hit-maker will be calling his new business venture Mom's Spaghetti. Hopefully no vomit is included this time around.

Slim Shady's Mom's Spaghetti is coming to Detroit and will take up residence in the alley next to local restaurant Union Assembly.

Interested parties won't have to wait too long to check it out, either. It opens tomorrow (Sept. 29).

The menu appears to be relatively simple. Of course, the signature dish will be mom's spaghetti, packaged in a takeout container. They'll also offer meatballs and a s'ghetti sandwich. What's that? It appears to be spaghetti served between two slices of bread.

Fans can check out the food and get a sense of the restaurant in a video Eminem posted on YouTube. Check it out below.

This isn't the first time the rapper's experimented with Mom's Spaghetti, either.

People noted that he debuted the idea while promoting his 2017 album Revival. At the time, the restaurant was a pop-up shop at a Detroit music venue.

He also sent spaghetti to Henry Ford and DMC hospitals at the start of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Eminem's manager, Paul Rosenberg, revealed that the "Rap God" star's earlier experiments with the project informed the current iteration of the restaurant in a statement shared with People.