Eurovision 2020 Cancelled Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest has been cancelled due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.

Event organizers made the big announcement on Wednesday (March 18) after attempting to explore alternative options move the contest ahead. The event was set to take place this May in Rotterdam, but will now take place in Rotterdam in 2021.

Eurovision cited that the restrictions placed by the governments for participating broadcasters and the Dutch authorities made it impossible to continue with the competition.

“The health of artists, staff, fans and visitors, as well as the situation in the Netherlands, Europe and the world, is at the heart of this decision,” read an official statement.

“We are very proud that the Eurovision Song Contest has united audiences every year, without interruption, for the past 64 years and we, like the millions of you around the world, are extremely saddened that it can not take place in May,” the message concluded.

Executive Supervisor of Eurovision, Jon Ola Sand, added, “We regret this situation very much, but I can promise you: the Eurovision Song Contest will come back stronger than ever.”