Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea has purchased a $14 million Beverly Hills home with a treehouse and leaf-shaped pool. Some of his neighbors include Jack Nicholson and Lana Del Rey.

Flea has an impressive real estate portfolio and has just expanded it by purchasing the $14 million compound that boasts a 90210 zip code, according to Dirt. His new Beverly Hills mansion was built in 1948 but has been completely renovated and is located on a 1.38-acre lot on Mulholland Drive.

The house is secluded and has a long gated driveway to ensure privacy, which is necessary when you're a celebrity like Flea. Get a closer look at the impressive $14 million mansion that was previously owned by former Paramount chief Adam Goodman in the gallery below.

