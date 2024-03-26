Former Child Star Frankie Muniz Would ‘Never’ Let His Kids Work in Showbiz

Frankie Muniz would "never" let his child have a showbiz career.

The 38-year-old former child star, who is best known for having played the title character in the hit Fox sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, insists his experience of the industry was "100 percent positive," but he knows it's not the case for everyone, and he wouldn't want his 3-year-old son Mauz to go through the "ton of rejection."

He told PEDESTRIAN.TV: "I would never let my kid go into the business.

"And not that I had a negative experience, because to be honest, my experience was 100 percent positive. But I know so many people, friends that were close to me, that had such insanely negative experiences.

"And I just think it's an ugly world in general. I never cared about rejection, but there's a ton of rejection."

Frankie, who has his little boy with his wife Paige Price, is currently taking part in I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Australia and he is primarily a NASCAR driver these days, but he does the odd acting gig.

Becoming a dad to Mauz "changed [his] life forever."

Revealing his son's name to the public in 2021, Frankie wrote on Instagram: "World, meet my son Mauz Mosley Muniz. He was born on March 22nd at 11:15 AM.

"That was the moment that my life changed forever. I had heard that it would, but I never would have expected the impact seeing my son would have on me. Honestly, I didn't know it was possible to love anything as much as I love him. It took me a long time to post because I've been 1000 percent obsessed with him, already striving to make every moment he lives on earth the best it can possibly be."