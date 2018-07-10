George Clooney Hospitalized After Scooter Struck by Car in Italy

George Clooney has been reportedly hospitalized after a car struck his scooter while he was shooting a new TV series in Italy.

According to People, Clooney was driving his scooter on the Italian island of Sardina around 8 AM Tuesday (July 10) when a car that did not “respect the right of way" cut into Clooney's path and hit him. Clooney fell off the vehicle and the driver of the car called police.

Clooney was taken to the emergency room at John Paul II hospital and said he experienced “a slight trauma to the pelvis and bruises to one leg and an arm." He even underwent an MRI to ensure more dangerous damage hadn't been done.

The Associated Press has since reported that Clooney is OK, and didn't sustain any life-threatening injuries or break any bones. He's been discharged from the hospital and Carabinieri officer Alberto Cicognani has insisted that he is "fine."

Clooney's wife Amal reportedly rushed to the hospital to be by her husband's side, and the couple left together once Clooney was given the thumbs-up.

Clooney is in Sardina to film Hulu limited series Catch-22, Rai News has reported. George, Amal and their one-year-old twins have otherwise been enjoying their time across the seaside area.