George Strait is selling his beautiful custom-designed estate in San Antonio — and it's literally one of a kind.

The San Antonio News-Express reports that Strait has listed his 7,925-square-foot castle-like residence in San Antonio's exclusive the Dominion area. Tamara Strait with Strait Luxury/Kuper Sotheby's International Realty is the listing agent.

Local tax and property records listed Strait as the owner of the home until 2007, when it was transferred into the ownership of Southbound Trust. Records show Strait and his wife Norma as co-trustees of Southbound Trust.

According to the listing with Strait Luxury, the privately-gated custom adobe estate was designed by renowned architect Bill Tull from Arizona. The main residence features three bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half-baths. Each bedroom features an en-suite bathroom and separate fireplace. There's also an infinity pool/spa and a sports court, a work out room with a private bathroom and sauna, and a walk-in safe room.

The property also boasts a gourmet kitchen, separate his and her bathrooms and closets and 14 hand-sculpted masonry fireplaces. There is surround sound throughout the main house, and it features outdoor living spaces including a patio with built-in grill, sink, ice maker and refrigerator.

There is even a separate "casita" guest house that is entirely self-contained, with one bedroom, one bathroom, living room, kitchenette and fireplace. The listing for the sale says the house sits on 12.2 acres of land. Tax records value the property at $3.9 million. The listing does not give the asking price, stating, "Price upon request."

For more information on Strait's one-of-a-kind luxury home, visit the listing.

Look Inside George Strait's Unique Mansion: