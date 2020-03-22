‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and Other Medical Television Shows Donate Supplies to Coronavirus Relief

Medical television shows are donating their supplies to aid in the coronavirus relief.

Now that the coronavirus (COVID-19) is a pandemic, medical workers don't have enough supplies to function. Television shows including Grey's Anatomy, The Resident, Station 19, Pose, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and The Good Doctor, among others, are donating the prop medical supplies that they have for filming scenes.

"Today we donated all our prop supplies to Mount Sinai hospital to help nurses and doctors battling the COVID outbreak," Pose creator Ryan Murphy wrote in an Instagram post.

The Good Doctor donated their supplies to local hospitals in Vancouver, where the show is filmed, The Wrap reported.

"At Station 19, we were lucky enough to have about 300 of the coveted N95 masks which we donated to our local fire station," showrunner Krista Vernoff said in a statement to the outlet on Thursday (March 19). "They were tremendously grateful. At Grey’s Anatomy, we have a back stock of gowns and gloves which we are donating as well. We are all overwhelmed with gratitude for our healthcare workers during this incredibly difficult time, and in addition to these donations, we are doing our part to help them by staying home."

Medical personnel at Atlanta's Grady Memorial Hospital shared on social media that the Fox television show, The Resident, donated their supplies to the local hospital.

See social media posts about the donations, below.