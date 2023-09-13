Hannah Diamond Responds to Accusations She Copied Zara Larsson’s Album Cover Artwork

Zara Larsson and Hannah Diamond fans are at odds over the latter's cover art for her upcoming single, "Poster Girl," which is also the same name as Larsson's 2021 album.

Both 2000s-inspired covers feature a glossy, pink aesthetic showcasing the artists in their respective bedrooms, surrounded by posters of themselves as they daydream about pop stardom and fame.

The two singers even wear similar Y2K-inspired outfits featuring cozy, crop-top cardigans in each respective image.

Compare the respective covers for Zara Larsson's Poster Girl and Hannah Diamond's "Poster Girl," below:

Catching wind of the comparisons online, Larsson subtly called out Diamond in a since-deleted quote-tweet, writing, "She won the idgaf [I don't give a f--k] war."

Following Larsson's tweet, which was posted Tuesday (Sept. 12), Diamond responded to the cover art accusations via her Instagram account Wednesday (Sept. 13).

The PC Music star noted she has been using these types of visuals for years. Diamond has recorded music as a part of A.G. Cook's PC Music label since 2013. The label is known for pioneering the hyperpop genre and for its signature high-gloss, Y2K-inspired aesthetics.

"[Zara Larsson] is an incredible pop star and I totally acknowledge the overlaps between our work so I’d like to take a minute to give some background to my choices for making and putting this image out in the world. The last thing I’d ever want is to make Zara or any other artist feel like something had been taken from them," Diamond wrote.

The artist explained her new album is about "exploring girlhood and its varying expressions in pop culture. It has resulted in me expressing and unearthing new parts of my personality for the first time to my audience but mostly, it’s been about unpacking all the elements of my music and photography career since 2013 that have led me to where I am now."

"It is a celebration of the work I have made that has influenced so much of the visual aesthetics of the world of underground and mainstream pop today. The images that myself and my peers at PC Music made were pioneering ... and have since been disseminated through popular culture and influenced an entirely new era of pop music and trends in visual aesthetics," Diamond continued, describing her art as exploring things that are "plastic, inauthentic, too commercial, too camp or kitsch, [and] shiny retouched perfect pictures."

Diamond added that her "Poster Girl" single art celebrates her early career and her "360 moment" as an artist.

Larsson commented on the post in response, acknowledging that Diamond's work most likely inadvertently inspired her own Poster Girl art. She also called the girlhood bedroom experience a "beautiful and universal thing."

"I have to be honest and say that I wasn’t invested in your artistry and creative work so when I first saw it felt really really sad, because this was one of the first shoots that I planned out myself in my friend's bedroom so I felt extremely proud and excited about it," Larsson commented.

"Now when I’ve done my research I can see that even though I didn’t have you on my mood board, the photographers that I’ve looked up to and had on it most likely, surely definitely, did!" she continued, wishing Diamond well for her upcoming album, Picture Perfect.

Notably, Larsson reviewed Diamond's song "Fade Away" in a 2016 Vice interview, calling the song "dreamy" and "gorgeous."

Hannah Diamond's sophomore album Picture Perfect is out Oct. 6 via PC Music.