How to Watch Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour Movie

Queen Bey treated fans to the full official trailer for her Renaissance World Tour movie.

On Thanksgiving (Nov. 23), Beyonce made a special appearance during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023 telecast. After she wished her fans a Happy Thanksgiving, she premiered the exclusive full length trailer for her upcoming concert movie, Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé.

The trailer featured behind the scenes moments from the Renaissance World Tour in addition to performance footage. "We are creating our own world, this is my reward. No one can take that away from me," Beyoncé said in the background of the video.

"From its inception to the opening show in Stockholm, Sweden, to the grand finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about Beyoncé's intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft," a press release stated. "Received with extraordinary acclaim by International and US media alike, Beyoncé's outstanding performance during RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR created a sanctuary for freedom, acceptance, and shared joy. Its maximalist production welcomed more than 2.7 million fans from around the world, who travelled across oceans to enjoy Club RENAISSANCE. Now, millions of moviegoers will get caught up in the Joy Parade, the monumental dance party that celebrates everyone's right to be themselves, close to home."

This will mark the first feature length film for the "Run The World" singer in theaters. She previously released the 2019 concert film, Homecoming on Netflix and Black Is King on Disney+ in 2020.

Watch Beyonce's Renaissance Tour Movie Trailer:

How to Get Tickets for Beyonce's Renaissance Tour Movie

Tickets are now available via Cinemark, Regal, Cinepolis and Cineplex, who will show the film. Tickets in the United States starting at $22 on select dates. The film will also be available in IMAX format in select theaters.

Where is Beyonce's Renaissance Tour Movie Playing?

As of now, the film will be available in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Additional dates and international cities will be announced at a later date.

When is Beyonce's Renaissance Tour Movie in Theaters?

The movie will premiere in theaters on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.