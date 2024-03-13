Not Again: Does iPhone’s ‘Journaling’ Feature Share Your Information with Strangers?

Privacy is key to most of us period.

We often hear about various features that can share our location or information after the latest download even if it's a few weeks later as people learn more about the said feature.

The following popped up in my Instagram feed after a friend posted it and of course, I immediately followed the instructions and turned off this 'journaling' feature it's referring to.

However, is this true? Does this feature share our info?

Yes and no.

According to the website Snopes, the claim that the Journal app section that's labeled 'Discoverable by Others' under 'Journaling Suggestions' allows strangers to track your name and location is false.

First, if you're not familiar with this feature, it's all about our well-being since journaling is having a moment whether it's about your fitness goals, travels, thoughts, or discoveries.

With Journal, users can capture and write about everyday moments and special events in their lives, and include photos, videos, audio recordings, locations, and more to create rich memories. On-device machine learning provides private, personalized suggestions to inspire journal entries and customizable notifications help users develop their writing habits.

There's even a YouTube video that shows you how to use the feature which I've attached at the end.

Second, according to Snopes, anyone who uses Journal can also receive suggestions associated with people nearby that allow you to share moments or allow others to detect yours that may help them with suggestions.

Personally, this sounds a bit confusing to me however if I choose to use Journal one day it will all make sense. But anyone can see how this could spark the rumor that your info is being shared if someone wants to take advantage.

However above the same 'Discoverable by Others' toggle that we're urged to turn off, there's the 'Journaling Suggestions & Privacy' feature which says no one will ever know whose phone is sharing suggestions and data just that the info is close by, and vice versa if our entries are helping others.

I did turn it off just because once a rumor is out there it's hard to reel it back in and trust again although the feature does sound very cool. Personal preference really and it only matters if you're using the feature.

If you want to check it, according to Boy Genius Report, go to Settings > Privacy & Security > Journaling Suggestions.

