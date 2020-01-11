Janelle Monáe Seemingly Comes Out as Nonbinary

Janelle Monáe has seemingly come out as nonbinary.

The 34-year-old tweeted the trending hashtag #IAmNonbinary with a planet emoji on Friday (January 10) along with a graphic that reads, "Are you a boy or a girl?" with the answer, "I am an experience."

The actress/singer did not clarify if she was tweeting about her own identity or if Monáe just used the hashtag to show solidarity with those that are nonbinary. The actress also favorited three tweets that used the hashtag, with the users sharing their own personal stories.

In 2018, the "Make Me Feel" singer came out as pansexual in an interview with Rolling Stone. "Being a queer black woman in America, someone who has been in relationships with both men and women – I consider myself to be a free-ass motherf--ker," she told the outlet.

The actress previously identified as bisexual before learning about pansexuality. "But then later I read about pansexuality and was like, 'Oh, these are things that I identify with too.' I'm open to learning more about who I am," she concluded.

