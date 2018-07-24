‘Teen Mom 2′ Star Jenelle Evans Pulls Gun on Man While in Car With 8-Year-Old Son

Things became tense during Monday night's (July 23) episode of Teen Mom 2, when star Jenelle Evans allegedly pulled a firearm on a man who had been tailgating her in North Carolina while she had her 8-year-old son, Jace, in the vehicle with her.

Months following initial reports of an incident, AOL reports that in the harrowing scene, Evans was driving normally with her son in the passenger seat when a white truck suddenly and aggressively swerved in front of her car, slamming on the brakes and causing both the reality star and her child to violently jolt forward.

"Are you f---ing kidding me, dude? Oh my God," Evans screamed, calling the police on her cell phone to report the incident, in which she said she was "almost veered off the side of the road" after the truck "purposely slammed on the brakes" in front of her.

Evans then followed the man to his house, where she took photos of his residence and confronted him. "I called the cops, they’re on the way. I got three cameras in my car. They got the whole thing," she shouted.

After the confrontation, the Teen Mom star backed into the man's mailbox, prompting him to block her from exiting his property with his truck. Following a loud banging noise—presumably the sound of the truck colliding with Evans' front bumper—the screen then cut to black, issuing the following statement: "At this point, Jenelle pulled out her firearm."

While MTV did not air footage of the moment, the scene following the shocking message showed Evans speeding out of the man's neighborhood before getting pulled over by the cops.

As Evans spoke to one of the officers, her son called Barbara Evans, his legal guardian and grandmother, to explain what happened. "Mommy got pulled over...We turned on a dirt road and this guy was trying to block us," he said. "He slammed into us. Then mommy just pulls this gun out at the guy and then he said, ‘You better not f---ing shoot.’ Then mommy finally turned out and then now we got pulled over."

The episode ended with Evans still talking to the police and Jace sitting in the vehicle.

Evans has yet to acknowledge the incident, which reportedly took place back in April, on social media. She has been arrested fifteen times for offenses including driving without a license and heroin possession.