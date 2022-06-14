Johnny Depp and Robert Downey Jr. FaceTimed After Depp’s Win in Court

Johnny Depp and Robert Downey Jr. reportedly celebrated the verdict from Depp's legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard over FaceTime earlier this month.

The estranged couple faced off in a highly publicized defamation case that played out over multiple weeks. In the end, both Heard and Depp were found liable for defamation with the Aquaman actress owing her ex $10.4 million in damages. Depp meanwhile owes Heard $2 million.

Depp was overseas in the United Kingdom when the verdict came through. According to the New York Post, the Avengers star FaceTimed him to react to the news.

"John, thank God it's over," Downey Jr. reportedly said.

A representative from Depp's team confirmed that the conversation, which was originally announced by Josh Richman during a charity event, did in fact happen.

Depp and Downey Jr. have reportedly been close for years, according to NME. Although their relationship has not received a lot of attention, rumors about a collaboration between the two reached a fever-pitch earlier in 2022.

In a story that was shared this May, Newsweek dismissed speculation that Depp was set to co-star in the third film in Downey Jr.'s Sherlock Holmes saga. The gossip circulated after a National Enquirer article citing an unnamed source was published in 2020.

"Johnny and Robert have a very special 30-year relationship that dates back to both of their days as eccentric Hollywood hell-raisers," the story claimed, according to Newsweek. "Robert thinks Johnny deserves the same chance to redeem himself that he had."

This is likely in relation to Downey Jr.'s own return to fame after he was arrested. In 2008, after he reclaimed fame as Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Guardian referred to him as "the star who came back from the depths."

Despite the rumor picking up traction, there does not appear to be any truth to it.

Downey Jr. is not the only celebrity who has voiced support for Depp after the court case. The Independent noted that the likes of Ashley Benson, Greg Ellis, Laurie Holden expressed happiness with the verdict. Others including Zoe Saldana, Gemma Chan, Jennifer Aniston and Bella Hadid interacted with the actor's post about the verdict on social media.

