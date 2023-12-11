Where Is Jonathan Taylor Thomas Today?

Before JT, a.k.a. Y2K heartthrob Justin Timberlake, there was JTT — '90s teen idol Jonathan Taylor Thomas.

Thomas was everywhere in the 1990s, starring in several successful movies and television shows.

One of his biggest roles was playing Randy Taylor in the series Home Improvement alongside comedian Tim Allen. The iconic sitcom ran for eight seasons and a total of 204 episodes.

Elsewhere, he starred in Man of the House, Tom and Huck, I'll Be Home for Christmas and even voiced young Simba in Disney's animated hit The Lion King.

However, he largely stepped back from acting around 2005, which is when he appeared in an episode of Veronica Mars. He didn't show up on TV again until eight years later, when he appeared in a few episodes of Allen's sitcom Last Man Standing between 2013 and 2015.

Why Did Jonathan Taylor Thomas Quit Acting?

According to Screen Rant, Jonathan Taylor Thomas took some time away from acting in 1998 so he could pursue his education.

In 2000, he enrolled at Harvard to study philosophy and history before transferring to Columbia University, which he eventually graduated from in 2010.

Speaking to People in 2013, Thomas explained, "I'd been going nonstop since I was 8 years old. I wanted to go to school, to travel and have a bit of a break ... I never took the fame too seriously. It was a great period in my life, but it doesn't define me. When I think back on the time, I look at it with a wink. I focus on the good moments I had, not that I was on a lot of magazine covers."

Despite making a few cameo appearances on Last Man Standing, his former co-star Tim Allen's sitcom, Thomas hasn't appeared in any other TV shows or films since 2005.

It's unclear if Thomas plans to continue acting on screen.

What Does Jonathan Taylor Thomas Do Today?

Jonathan Taylor Thomas has kept a very, very low profile since he found fame in the '90s. Today, he is 42 years old.

He does not appear to have any public social media accounts and it's unclear what he does for a living. Celebrity Net Worth reports the actor has a current net worth of $12 million.

After years of privacy, Thomas was spotted out and about in Southern California on Nov. 29, 2023 — over two years since his last public sighting in July 2021.

Here's what Jonathan Taylor Thomas looks like today: