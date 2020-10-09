How did Ashlee Simpson's Saturday Night Live lip-sync fiasco affect Kate Winslet?

The Titanic star has been in her fair share of "high pressure" situations, but nothing could have prepared her for her SNL hosting duties in 2004, when Winslet hosted an episode of the iconic comedy sketch show... one week after Simpson's infamous performance disaster.

"When I did SNL I was on the week after Ashlee Simpson. I was the next show after," Winslet told the Hampton International Film Festival via People. "Let me tell you, that studio was just a hotbed of anxiety."

"There’s this thing of the opening monologue and they kept saying to me, 'Kate we’re so sorry, we just don’t have it yet, give us a moment,'" she recalled.

"It gets to Friday when we have the dress rehearsal, [there was still] no opening monologue," she explained. "I’m literally sh---ing myself. [I said,] 'Guys please just make something up, let me make something up, just tell me what I'm doing.'"

When the producers asked if she could tap dance, Winslet learned a routine just three hours before the final dress rehearsal.

The weekend prior to Winslet's episode, Simpson made headlines after performing "Pieces of Me," during which she was caught lip-syncing. The pop star busted out into an impromptu, awkward jig during the moment, which has since gone down as one of the most infamous celebrity appearances in SNL history.