Kenan Thompson’s Ex-Wife Dating Comedian’s Former ‘SNL’ Co-Star Chris Redd

Saturday Night Live fans love a bizarre plot twist, but nobody saw this coming.

Kenan Thompson’s estranged wife Christina Evangeline is now dating his former SNL co-star Chris Redd.

Thompson filed for divorce in May after 11 years of marriage, requesting the couple share custody of their daughters Georgia Marie, 7, and Gianna Michelle, 3.

According to Entertainment Tonight, unnamed sources say Evangeline has been enjoying spending time with Redd.

"Chris and Christina Evangeline are dating. The two know each other through SNL since Chris worked with her ex, Kenan Thompson. They started dating after Kenan and Christina split," the source alleged to Entertainment Tonight, adding the new couple are "having a lot of fun and really get along well."

Redd not only shared the SNL spotlight with Thompson, but he also played Kenan’s brother in the canceled sitcom Kenan, which aired from 2021 to 2022.

According to TMZ, who first reported the dating rumors, Redd and Evangeline were spotted in New York City together and began their relationship “within the past year.”

TMZ reports Thompson and Evangeline intended to divorce back in 2019, and had been "living separate lives" for the past few years. The tabloid claims there are no apparent signs of “overlap or cheating,” and there is no “bad blood” among the former SNL castmates.

Thompson and Evangeline wed in 2011. Their ceremony was held at the Georgia Aquarium. Ever since their separation they have been focused on co-parenting their children.