Singer Lana Del Rey made headlines for a seemingly random recent trip to Alabama and, at long last, the mystery behind her visit to the Yellowhammer State has been solved.

Why Was Lana Del Rey in Alabama?

It appears our fave moody maven was visiting the legendary Muscle Shoals Sound Studio. The studio confirmed Lana's visit with a post to Facebook on Thursday (July 27), stating that they felt "honored to have spent the weekend recording the iconic and talented Lana Del Rey" and thanking her "for recording and hanging out with the Muscle Shoals Sound crew."

No word on when and if the tracks Lana laid down at Muscle Shoals will be released.

What's So Special About Muscle Shoals?

Located off Jackson Highway in Sheffield, Ala., this recording studio has been the birthplace of many legendary recordings. Icons like Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Cat Stevens, and Rod Stewart have all cut tracks at Muscle Shoals Sound Studio-- we can only imagine how hype Lana must have been to record there.

Did Lana Del Rey Really Work at an Alabama Waffle House?

News of Lana's visit to Birmingham, Ala. broke July 16 when a fan encountered the singer in a nail salon.

After Lana got a mani-pedi, she was spotted in Florence, Ala. taking photos with fans the next day (July 17). Our girl made her way to Waffle House where she was seen in the iconic uniform interacting with staff, customers, and fans.

Lana Del Rey's next scheduled appearance is at Lollapalooza in Chicago this August.

