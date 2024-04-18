It all happened on the set of Law and Order: SVU during filming. A little girl walked right up to Mariska Hargitay in a park in New York where filming was going on for one of the final episodes of the 25th season and asked for help saying she couldn't find her mom.

According to the Huffington Post, the little girl thought Mariska was a real police officer because her character, Captain Olivia Benson, wears a badge. Filming stopped for around 20 minutes so everyone could help out.

Talk about walking up to the perfect fake police officer who didn't even hesitate and jumped into action just like her character always does. According to the Too Fab website, fans watching the filming called Mariska a "real-life hero" for stopping in the middle of the scene without hesitation or frustration.

The little girl, according to People Magazine, was playing at the Anne Loftus Playground in Fort Tryon Park in Manhattan where Law and Order: SVU was filming a scene after looking around for her mom but not spotting her. That's when she spotted the badge on Mariska who was in character as Captain Olivia Benson with Ice T who plays Seargent Fin Tutuola and walked right onto the set, oblivious to the crew and cameras, and asked Mariska for help.

I'm sure you're familiar with the Law and Order franchise and Mariska's character, Captain Olivia Benson, has been on our television screens since 1999. This makes her the longest-running character on a prime-time drama series according to People Magazine. Meanwhile, Law and Order: SVU is now the longest-running drama series in TV history after being renewed for a record-breaking 26th season.

Oh, and you'll be glad to know according to Newsweek, that Mariska did help the lost, little girl find her mom and console both of them.

Celebs at Coachella 2024 See photos of Paris Hilton, Kesha, Emma Roberts and more stars at the Coachella Valley Music Festival 2024! Gallery Credit: Jacklyn Krol