Lisa Frank’s Son: Growing Up With Iconic Artist Was a Not so ‘Colorful, Magical Time’

Lisa Frank's son says that growing up with the 80s and 90s artist was not a "colorful, magical time" despite her iconic rainbow aesthetic.

Hunter Green, the oldest son of Frank and James Green, shared his perspective on his childhood in the Amazon Prime Video special Glitter and Greed: The Lisa Frank Story.

Hunter claimed that Frank put up a "facade" for others and made people think she was "the coolest mom ever" when really, things were stormy in the Frank-Green house, per People.

"She would yell at me, she would scream at me. They would call me a problem child and maybe I'd get in trouble, but that’s because I was so flustered from what was going on at home and everything. I wasn’t a problem child. I wasn’t a bad kid. I was in a bad environment," Hunter, who was born in 1995, said.

"Growing up in her household was not a colorful, magical time," he added, noting that Frank treated her younger son, Forrest Green, "softer" than she did Hunter.

Forrest, born in 1999, was the company's director of business development and partnerships as of 2021.

"Everybody knows my family is running a big business and has money. So everybody’s under the impression that your life is perfect. It’s the high life. And it was so not like that," Hunter went on.

He revealed that he knew from a young age that "something was wrong with our family."

"I have no recollection of us sitting down at dinner without an argument. I have no recollection of a birthday that went well. They just didn’t see eye to eye. It was just a broken family, arguing yelling back and forth," he continued.

"It was me and my dad and my mom and [brother] Forrest. There was never a time that we were one big happy family, ever. I knew that the family would split from an early age," he shared.

Frank and Green ultimately divorced when Hunter was 10 years old.

"I remember, I knew my dad wasn’t coming home that night. I just knew something was wrong. I give him a call, even though I knew the answer, I asked him, 'Hey dad, are you coming home tonight?' I remember him saying, 'I’m not coming home tonight buddy,'" he recalled.