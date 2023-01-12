Lisa Marie Presley, Daughter of Elvis, Dead at 54

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of late rock 'n' roll legend Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, died Thursday (Jan. 12) after reportedly suffering "full" cardiac arrest. She was 54.

Priscilla confirmed the news in a statement to People. "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," she said.

"She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment," Priscilla continued.

Presley was rushed to the hospital after EMTs were called to her Calabasas, Calif., home the morning of Jan. 12.

Just two days earlier, Presley was seen at the 2023 Golden Globes with Elvis star Austin Butler on Jan. 10.

Butler thanked Presley and her mom during his Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture win, saying, "Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me. Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever."

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, Presley called Butler's performance as her late father "truly mind-blowing."

"I really didn't know what to do with myself after I saw it. I had to take like five days to process it because it was so incredible and so spot-on and so authentic," she said.

Presley was born Feb. 1, 1968, in Memphis, Tenn., nine months after her parents' wedding.

She split her childhood between Graceland and Los Angeles after her parents' 1973 divorce. She was just 9 years old when Elvis passed away in 1977.

In 1980, Presley became the sole heir to Elvis' estate and inherited his famous Graceland property.

She married Danny Keough in 1988 and the couple had two children: actress Riley, 33, and Benjamin, who passed away in California at age 27 in 2020.

"My beautiful beautiful angel, I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven. My heart and soul went with you. The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day," Presley wrote at the time on Instagram.

Presley famously married Michael Jackson in 1994. Their brief marriage lasted for two years.

She married actor Nicolas Cage in 2002. The two parted ways less than four months later.

Her final marriage was to Michael Lockwood in 2006, with whom she shared twin daughters Harper and Finley, 14. The couple divorced in 2016.

Presley released three albums throughout her career as a singer-songwriter and oversaw the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation.