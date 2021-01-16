Liv Tyler Was Bedridden After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Liv Tyler revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19 on New Year's Day.

On Friday (January 15), the 9-1-1: Lone Star actress shared her experience with COVID-19 via Instagram.

Tyler thought she made it through 2020 while keeping her family safe, she even exited 9-1-1: Lone Star filming due to COVID-19 safety concerns with the traveling involved. "Doing everything I could to protect my wolf pack and follow the rules to protect others," she wrote in her caption.

"Suddenly on the morn of the last day of 2020... boom it took me down," she continued. "It comes on fast, like a locomotive. Owchie [sic]. With it, feelings of fear, shame and guilt swirling through you, who could you have gotten it from and who could you have infected...terrifying." Tyler confirmed that the rest of her family and those in her "bubble" tested negative.

"There are so many strange elements to this sickness," she added. It [affects] everyone so completely differently. I was so lucky and had corona light🍺 as my momma @realbebebuell called it," she joked. "But It floored me for 10 days in my bed. There [are] the physical aspects but also emotional and psychological ones too. It F’s with your body and mind equally."

She explained that every day was different for her and being isolated was a trippy experience. "Waking up to news of our capital being under attack. Was it real or the twilight zone?" she questioned. "Ohhh no it was real!!! 😱"

Two of her young children visited her through the window and she watched them play outside. They even sent messages and drawings under her door.

"I am so grateful to be through it and spent my days alone praying and beaming love to all who are [affected] and suffering from this," she wrote. Tyler thanked the healthcare workers and shared her gratitude for recovering from it.

Tyler shared an image of her reuniting with two of her children, Lula and Sailor, while she donned a face mask.