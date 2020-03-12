Live Nation is reportedly planning to pause all tours over the coronavirus.

Due to worldwide fears over the COVID-19 virus, it looks like all Live Nation concerts — domestically and internationally — will be postponed until the disease is under control. (As of right now, the virus and has killed at least 4,639 and infected 126,344 globally.)

According to Billboard, one of the world's biggest concert promoters is instructing its touring shows "to prepare to return home." A select number of shows scheduled for Thursday (March 12) and Friday (March 13) will still go ahead, but starting this weekend, all shows are expected to postponed until at least the end of March.

"Live Nation will re-evaluate the situation at the beginning of April with the goal of resuming touring in May or June," the website noted.

Additionally, Live Nation has told of its employees to work remotely for the rest of the month, and its Beverly Hills headquarters will be "mostly closed."

There is currently no official announcement on Live Nation's website regarding the news, but they work with some of the world's biggest acts, including Billie Eilish Where Do We Go? tour and Halsey's Manic World Tour.

Unfortunately, Live Nation isn't the only company to reportedly postpone upcoming events. In the last two days, all major sporting events — NBA, NHL, MLB and Nascar — have all been suspended due to growing concerns over coronavirus.

Broadway theatres will also suspend all performances after the governor banned crowds of over 500 people.