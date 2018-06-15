Lest you were concerned about the relatively dry race for Song of Summer, Luis Fonsi is here to inform you that he has his crown on lock.

Following the mammoth success of last year's "Despacito," the Latin pop maestro has returned with "Calypso," a steel drum-accented insta-bop with an irresistable chorus. It carries the same breezy, reggaeton-tinged undercurrent as its predecessor, but swaps Justin Bieber for British rapper Stefflon Don, who taps in for a few bars mid-song. And, for those keeping count, there are three languages featured: Spanish, English, and just a smidge of French in the refrain.

The accompanying video, released Friday (June 15), further drives home the track's summertime vibe, featuring Fonsi throwing a poolside rager at a senior home, as one does, that soon turns into a wild house party.

" align="center"]

"Calypso" follows Fonsi's 2017 single with Demi Lovato, "Échame la Culpa," which recently surpassed one billion YouTube views. (Not quite a match for his record-setting and still climbing! 5 billion-plus count for "Despacito," but still an admirable tally). In March, the duo reworked the "Échame" in English as "Not on You."

Watch the video for "Calypso" below.