71 Beverly Park in Beverly Hills, California, is a 30,500-square-foot home that was listed with Kurt Rappaport of Westside Real Estate Agency in Beverly Hills, California originally for around $80 million.

Although Mark loved this stunning compound that in itself was a haven with its 12 bedrooms and 20 baths, a guest cottage, full basketball court, multi-level grotto-style pool, 5-hole golf course, spa, tennis court, home theatre, staff quarters, fitness center, and 5,000 bottle wine cellar and tasting room, it's no longer where they want to raise their family.

Can you imagine growing up there? I mean whoa!

Anyway, Mark and his family left this six-acre property to support the aspirations of his four children, according to the Nicki Swift entertainment website. That meant leaving the Los Angeles area for the Las Vegas area.

"Transformers: Age Of Extinction" New York Premiere Getty Images loading...

While a guest on The Talk on CBS, he said they now live in Summerlin, which is a suburb of Las Vegas.

To be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams, whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my youngest son as a golfer, this made a lot more sense for us.

Mark added that he also has plans to build a studio and shoe factory for his sports clothing brand, called Municipal.

So, we came here to just kind of give ourselves a new look, a fresh start for the kids, and there's lots of opportunity here. I work so hard to give my kids all the things that we didn't have. But the most important thing is love.

By the way, Mark's massive estate turned him a huge profit, considering he purchased it in 2009 for a measly $8.25 million according to TMZ with the sale price at $57 million.

Tour Time: Boston's Mark Wahlberg Put His Nearly $80 Million Manse on the Market in Beverly Hills Are you ready for a tour of this insane piece of property truly fit for a movie star? It's listed with Carl Gambino with Compass in Los Angeles, California