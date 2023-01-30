Martha Stewart, 81, Looks Incredible in ‘Unfiltered’ Selfies: ‘No Facelift’

Martha Stewart loves the camera, and the camera loves Martha Stewart.

On Instagram, the 81-year-old lifestyle mogul shared a series of zoomed-in selfies showing off her flawless face sans beauty filter.

"Skin looking good after a mostly dry January and pilates every other day," Stewart captioned her post.

"Absolutely no re-imaging ... no filtering my selfie," she added.

See the pic below:

Fans gushed over the photo in the comments, admiring Stewart's appearance.

"Thirst trap Martha is my favorite Martha," one user wrote, while another commented, "One hot momma."

While many of the comments were positive, some others shared their belief that the celebrity is perpetuating unrealistic expectations surrounding aging.

"No one who is 81 can look like this without a lot of money on filler, Botox, etc. It's not normal," one person commented.

"Our young girls deserve more from us! You set the expectations and examples of what women should look like as they age. This is both dangerous and damaging to our youth. This is not natural beauty at 81 years of age. Grow up! It's oddly disturbing at your age to portray this. Women, stop objectifying yourself and making sexy lips and faces thinking it's normal. This behavior is for the bedroom, not social media," someone else wrote.

Unbothered, Stewart shared yet another series of selfies on Instagram, insisting that her smooth skin is not the result of facelifts and expensive fillers but rather diet, exercise, "amazing facials" and access to "great [dermatologists] my whole life."

"These are the other three selfies I took. My expression was better in the first one, but my skin looks great in all of them. Unfiltered. No facelift," Stewart captioned the pics.

In the comments section, Stewart's glam squad backed her claims.

"Thank you, Martha! It is an honor to take care of your skin," the Mario Badescu skincare brand wrote.

"Don't defend your beauty… every time I have done your makeup, I have been impressed by your beautiful skin," makeup artist Kristofew Buckle commented.

Meanwhile, NYC-based dermatologist and laser surgeon Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali commented with three red heart emojis.