Rick Ross is reportedly set to takeover a sprawling mansion on Miami's Star Island.

On July 19, Realtor.com revealed Ross is in contract to buy a $37.5 million mansion that will provide him with more than 9,700 square feet of living space.

A Look at Rick Ross' Miami Mansion He's Set to Buy

The waterfront palace boasts six bedrooms and eight bathrooms along with a:

Chef's kitchen

Separate "breakfast room"

Heated pool

40-foot boat dock with direct access to the ocean

Custom staircase

Living room that is larger than most apartments

Rick Ross will be among multiple celebrities living on the island including Diddy, who was recently spotted gifting his soon-to-be neighbor a golf cart in an Instagram post, according real estate website TheRealDeal.com.

Real estate records show Rick Ross will be moving into a property that has done nothing but increase in value in recent years.

While Ross is reportedly set to fork over $37.5 million, the previous owner paid $4.6 million back in 1999. The home was built in 1992.

Star Island is a man-made Island of approximately 30 homes in Biscayne Bay, MiamiLuxuryHomes.com reports.

The exclusive area is accessible by water or a single road that connects to the MacArthur Causeway.

Ross has been no stranger to the real estate market in recent years. TMZ reported earlier this year he spent $4.2 million on a house in Atlanta that was previous owned by Meek Mill.

Where Does Rick Ross Live Now?

In 2014, Rick Ross bought a spacious mansion that was formerly owned by boxer Evander Holyfield. The 54,000 square-foot pad cost Ross $5.8 million, and sits on nearly 300 acres near a highway in Fayetteville, Ga.. There are 109 rooms in the home and 25 bathrooms. Real fans know it as The Promise Land. From Versace dinnerware to Fendi chairs, the rapper has created a living space of luxury. He also has lots of places to have a good time, considering there is a game room, basketball court inside, theater and bowling alley.

See photos of the mansion Rick Ross is set to buy below.

