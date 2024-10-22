E. Coli Outbreak in McDonald’s Meat Spread to Ten States So Far

Apparently, different meat is used for different burgers at McDonald's, and this latest E. coli outbreak, which has spread to 10 states so far, is aimed at the ever-popular Quarter Pounder.

According to AP News, the meat allegedly used to make the Quarter Pounder at McDonad's has sickened at least 49 people across ten states. And that's just the people who went to a doctor's office or emergency room and were diagnosed with E. coli sickness. Quite often, people just rough out the vomiting and diarrhea at home.

Everyone interviewed in connection with the outbreak had reported eating at McDonald’s before falling ill and most mentioned eating Quarter Pounder hamburgers. The U.S. Agriculture Department, the Food and Drug Administration and state health officials are also investigating.

According to the CDC, this is a fast-moving outbreak, and many McDonald's are pulling the Quarter Pounder from the menu even if they're not in a state with reported issues. The investigation is trying to determine which ingredients caused the issue, just in case it's not the meat itself.

McDonald's has stopped using fresh slivered onions and quarter pound beef patties in several states. McDonald's is proactively making these changes while investigators work to confirm the contaminated ingredient. Quarter pound beef patties are only used on Quarter Pounders. Fresh slivered onions are primarily used on Quarter Pounder hamburgers and not other menu items.

There's at least one death, several hospitalized, and a child with severe kidney issues after eating a Quarter Pounder, according to AP News.

E. coli poisoning causes severe illness, including fever, stomach cramps, and bloody diarrhea.

So far, the states involved are Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oregon, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

