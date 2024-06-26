McDonald’s Launches Summer $5 Meal Deal to Compete With Wendy’s, Burger King

McDonald's has launched a new $5 meal deal for the summer in an effort to compete with other fast food establishments like Wendy's and Burger King.

They launched their new value meal on June 25.

Thanks to rising prices, more and more customers are straying from eating at McDonald's and other fast food restaurants, but now Mickey D's is attempting to lure people back in.

According to Today, the Golden Arches are offering your choice of a McDouble or a McChicken sandwich, small fries, four-piece chicken nuggets and a small drink for $5.

READ MORE: McDonald's Ditching AI Technology at Restaurant Drive-Thrus

However, the new meal deal is only expected to run throughout the country for four weeks.

Meanwhile, Wendy's 4 for $4 deal was a fan favorite offering since 2015 and Burger King launched its own $5 Your Way meal on June 13, seemingly to one-up McDonald's and get ahead of the game.

The Burger King meal includes a choice between Whopper Jr., Bacon Cheeseburger and Chicken Jr., plus fries, a four-piece chicken nuggets and a soft drink, similar to McDonald's $5 value meal.

On the other hand, Wendy's offers the $5 Biggie Bag, a meal that includes the choice of a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger or Crispy Chicken sandwich and small fries, four-piece chicken nuggets and a small drink.

They're also currently offering a free Frosty with the Biggie Bags until June 30.

The president of McDonald's USA, Joe Erlinger, also weighed in on the value meal war.

"I’ve zig-zagged the country, I’ve been in our restaurants, I’ve sat in focus groups — customers are telling us that they’re really stretched. They’ve felt the stress of the inflation over the last few years, and so this is a great opportunity for McDonald’s to bring them value," he told Today.