The 20 Meanest ’80s Movie Bullies

The '80s were known for many things. The myth of trickle-down economics, unfortunate hairstyles, those darned Ninja Turtles, just to name a few. But in no era in American movies was there a more fruitful and entertaining trade in that great cinematic tradition, the big screen bully. If our heroes were the underdogs then there had to be top dogs picking on them with all the subtlety of a hair metal guitar riff.

Nobody mined the treacherous halls of the American high school for tales of good vs. evil like John Hughes. His schools were the stalking grounds of monied, spoiled aristocrats in waiting, all on the prowl for underprivileged (white, lower-middle-class) classmates to mock for their perceived lack of status. You'll find three of his creations on this list: Pretty in Pink's Steff, Hardy Jenns from Some Kind of Wonderful, and a potentially surprising choice from his 1985 masterpiece The Breakfast Club.

So hide your lunch money and get ready to be re-acquainted with Biff, Moody, Ace and the rest of our list of the 20 greatest movie bullies of the '80s.

20 Meanest '80s Movie Bullies In no era in American movies was there a more fruitful and entertaining trade in that great cinematic tradition, the '80s big screen bully. Gallery Credit: Dennis Perkins

More Pop Culture Stories to Check Out:

The Night Bill Murray and Chevy Chase Fought Just Before 'SNL' Went Live

'Saturday Night Live' Cast Members Who Were Fired

The 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' Cast: Where Are They Now?

20 Most Memorable Movie Scenes Set at the Drive-In

'The Ben Stiller Show': Where Are They Now?

35 Years Ago: Kirstie Alley Enters 'Cheers' As Sam's New Foil?