The girls are fighting... according to the internet. Some fans believe Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion are beefing, and their argument is pretty convincing.

It all started when Megan dropped her new single, "Hiss," on Friday (Jan. 26).

"These h--s don’t be mad at Megan / These h--s mad at Megan’s Law," Megan raps on the first verse, referencing the law enacted in the '90s that requires law enforcement to make information about sex offenders available to the public.

Some fans took this as a jab toward Minaj, whose husband, Kenneth Petty, is a registered sex offender.

Listen to Megan Thee Stallion's "Hiss":

According to US Weekly, Petty was convicted of attempted rape in 1995. In 2021, he pleaded guilty for failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California.

After Megan's song dropped, Minaj popped online in an Instagram Live video, where she ranted cryptically about someone who has "three Grammys" — which Megan does as of publishing — and still needs to "learn how to rap on the beat and be comfortable in the music."

According to XXL, Minaj also shared a preview of a new song she's been working on, which some fans believe takes a nasty dig at Megan when Minaj raps, "Bad b---h she like six foot / I call her big foot / The b---h fell off / I said get up on your good foot."

Many believe the verse is a reference to when rapper Tory Lanez shot Megan in the shoot in 2021.

According to US Weekly, in 2023 Lanez was convicted of three felony assault charges stemming from the incident, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Though neither Megan nor Minaj has addressed the latest drama, Megan shared a photo of her laughing to her Instagram Story following Minaj's live stream.