Miles Teller’s Wife Reveals What Actually Happened During Hawaii Assault

Miles Teller's wife clarified exactly what happened during her husband's recent altercation in Hawaii.

On Friday (May 28), Keleigh Teller took to her Instagram Story to share what actually took place during her and her husband's Hawaii vacation last week.

"The story reported about Miles being punched in the face by TMZ over 'money' is completely false," Keleigh wrote, revealing that her husband was "jumped by two men we have never met after they trapped him in a bathroom" and not assaulted by their former wedding planner as previously reported.

“It seems these same men have done this to many people and we appreciate your support Maui," Keleigh continued. She concluded her post by revealing that there is a criminal investigation currently taking place.

@KeleighTeller Instagram Story

According to authorities, the altercation took place on May 26 at Maui's Monkeywood Kitchen restaurant. Law enforcement confirmed that they are investigating the incident.

According to new reports, a man followed Miles into the bathroom. The two took the fight outside of the bathroom before Miles and Keleigh left. One witness claimed that Miles said he plans to press charges against the unidentified man.

The altercation took place while Miles and Keleigh were on vacation with his former Divergent co-star Shailene Woodley and her fiancé Aaron Rodgers. Keleigh shared photos of their adventures on Instagram which included hiking, waterfalls, bars and karaoke.

The original TMZ report claimed that Miles was punched by his former wedding planner who allegedly claimed that Miles owed him $60,000 from his 2019 wedding in Maui. According to Keleigh, their former wedding planner was not involved in the assault.