Mom Furious After Ex Lets 11-Year-Old Son Vape at His House

One mom is upset that her 11-year-old son has started vaping, a habit he seemingly picked up while visiting his dad.

Sharing her frustration on parenting forum Mumsnet, the woman explained her young son "sees his dad every other weekend."

Her ex vapes, and while she doesn't care since he's a "fully grown adult" who can make his own decisions, she's furious that he bought their pre-teen a vape without even consulting her.

Now, the kid "regularly vapes" when he visits his dad, and she doesn't know what to do.

"Should I tell my ex that unless he stops [our son] vaping I cannot send him to his house?" she asked.

"What would social services do regarding the situation if ex refuses to do the sensible and right thing, which knowing him is the more likely outcome to happen?" she continued.

In the comments, users rallied behind the woman, suggesting she should reconsider allowing her son to spend time at his dad's house if he's going to condone vaping.

"Any adult that allows a child to vape is scummy. Their lungs are still developing so why would any kind of vape, nicotine or not be ok? There's a massive problem with vaping in schools at the moment and half of the problem is that parents allow them to do it at home," one person wrote.

"I would absolutely not be letting my child go to his house," another person commented.

"I would stop contact and let social services know why! That's absolutely awful, 15/16 then although I wouldn't be happy, there's not much you can do but 11 is disgusting," someone else shared.

Vaping has seemingly become more popular over the past few years, especially amongst young people.

According to the Child Mind Institute, "vaping has gotten much more popular among teenagers" since many young people are choosing to "use e-cigarettes" instead of traditional cigarettes.