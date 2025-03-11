Mom With Newborn on Plane Does the Most Beautiful Thing for Passengers

It's okay if you tear up; it's okay if you feel bad for the mom; it's okay if you have whatever feelings you have as so many comments did in this Instagram post where this article is coming from.

First of all, this incredible gesture by a mom flying with a newborn is truly one of the most giving, sympathetic, and empathetic moments that's ever popped up in my feed.

It's truly beautiful and moving, yet I feel badly for the mom who felt she had to do this, and I wasn't even on the plane.

Second, let's be honest. The minute you see a baby or even a toddler on your flight, your first reaction is, "Ugh, I hope it doesn't cry." Now, maybe that's just a split-second, fleeting thought while also thinking, "Awwwwww, so adorable."

HERE'S WHAT HAPPENED

People with small children always get to board first, so this mom and her newborn were already seated before the rest of the passengers started appearing in the aisle looking for their seats.

This mom bought loads of small candy, put a bunch in each baggie along with earplugs and a note from her baby, and then handed it out to everyone.

It's my first flight. I made a deal to be on my best behavior - but I can't make any guarantees! I might cry if I get scared or my ears start to hurt. Here are some treats to make your flight more enjoyable! Thank you for your patience with us. Have a great flight!

Grab the tissues!

But you get what I mean, right? How stressed and anxiety-ridden this mom must be about this flight.

Grab another tissue!

Here's the full reel posted by a guy named Elliot Morris.

One of the other comments that stood out is that no one wants a baby to stop crying more than the mom, so be kind and understanding.

