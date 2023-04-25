Morgan Wallen Fan Suing Country Star Due to Canceled Concert: REPORT

After Morgan Wallen claimed he lost his voice and canceled his Ole Miss concert in Oxford, Miss. Sunday night (April 23), just minutes before showtime, one angry fan is filing a lawsuit against the star.

Brandi Burcham filed a federal lawsuit on Monday (April 24), citing breach of contract and negligence.

According to the suit, Burcham is suing Wallen for skipping the show at Vaught Hemingway Stadium after the audience had already bought merchandise and food and even sat through the opening acts.

Burcham noted in the lawsuit that fans at the sold-out event have allegedly not yet been refunded as promised.

The suit also covers the loss of fans' "out-of-pocket expenses" that ticket refunds don't cover, such as the cost of gas, hotel rooms, food, and more, like one man's since-deleted claim on Twitter that he spent "over $10,000" on the concert as a Christmas gift for his daughter.

She told WTVA that she filed the lawsuit on behalf of fans "who incurred expenses in connection with Wallen’s failure to perform."

Per TMZ, Burcham hopes to make the lawsuit a class action to include other slighted fans of the controversial country star.

As of publishing, Wallen and his representatives have not commented on the lawsuit.

Wallen canceled the show minutes before he was meant to go on stage via an Instagram note, which was then shown onscreen at the venue.

"After last night's show, I started losing my voice, so I spent the day resting up, talking to my doctor, and working through my vocal exercises trying to get better. My voice is shot, and I am unable to sing," he claimed in the announcement.

He added, "All tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. I am so sorry, I promise you guys I tried everything I could."

However, many disgruntled fans aren't buying the apology.

One video of a security guard at the venue went viral online, revealing that some people were allegedly told that Wallen was actually too drunk to perform.

"He claims he lost his voice but couldn't come on stage to explain, lol...meanwhile there are people that say he was so drunk he had to be taken by ambulance to have his stomach pumped," one fan tweeted.

Another person added on Twitter, in reference to Wallen's many controversies, "If you’re a fan of Morgan Wallen after everything he’s done, you kind of deserve this. I’ve no sympathy for that stadium."