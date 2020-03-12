Here Are All The Movies Affected By Coronavirus (So Far)

Another day, another event cancelled due to health concerns surrounding the coronavirus. The film industry has been taking a particularly hard hit, with several high profile movie premieres becoming delayed or cancelled altogether. In some cases, production has been halted temporarily as growing fears of spreading the virus become more and more justified. John Krasinski recently took to Twitter to share that A Quiet Place Part II will be delaying its release date until further notice. Universal Pictures has also shared that Fast and Furious 9’s release will be delayed an entire year, premiering in April of 2021.

Here is the complete list of movies that have postponed or cancelled their release dates so far:

Mulan: March 27 release date is postponed until further notice.

JoJo Rabbit: February Chinese release date has been cancelled.

1917: February Chinese release date has been cancelled.

No Time To Die: April Chinese release date has been cancelled, US premiere is delayed until November.

Sonic The Hedgehog: Chinese release date has been postponed.

Peter Rabbit 2: Global release has been delayed from early April to August.

A Quiet Place Part II: March 19 release is delayed indefinitely.

Fast and Furious 9: Global release date is postponed from May 22 to April 2, 2021.

The New Mutants: April 3 release date postponed indefinitely.

Antlers: April 17 release date postponed indefinitely.

Stay tuned for more updates on movie premieres and productions affected by coronavirus precautions.