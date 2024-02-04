The Recording Academy mistakenly announces Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice as Best Rap Song Grammy Winner instead of Killer Mike on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice Mistakenly Announced as Grammy Winners Instead of Killer Mike

On Sunday (Feb. 4), Killer Mike was presented with the Grammy Award for Best Rap Song during the pre-show for the 66th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. However, the Recording Academy flubbed the announcement on their X account by congratulating Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj for winning the category for their song "Barbie World."

"Congrats Best Rap Song winners - 'Barbie World [From Barbie The Album]' @nickiminaj & icespicee_ Featuring Aqua," the Academy wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

Killer Mike Accepts Best Rap Song at 2024 Grammy Awards

Despite the Recording Academy's social media error, they did get things right on the pre-show livestream ahead of the 2024 Grammy Awards. Killer Mike's "Scientists & Engineers" featuring André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane was announced as the real winner in the Best Rap Song category.

The win for Best Rap Song marks Mike's third win of the night so far. While his widely acclaimed album Michael was named Best Rap Album, "Scientists & Engineers" also took the Golden Gramophone for Best Rap Performance.

Check out the Recording Academy's since-deleted mistake regarding Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice below.

See the Recording Academy Mistakenly Announce Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice as Best Rap Song Grammy Winner Instead of Killer Mike on X