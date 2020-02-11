Noah Centineo Shares History With Past Drug Abuse: ‘There Wasn’t Really Much I Wouldn’t Do’

Actor Noah Centineo opened up about his past drug abuse, the entertainment industry's party scene and his journey to sobriety.

The drug abuse began for the 23-year-old when he was seventeen years old and lasted until the day before his 21st birthday.

“There’s a syndicate of, like, 500 to 1,000 kids in the entertainment industry that are all trying to make it right now that all they do Monday to Monday is party every night,” he told Harpers Bazaar in a new interview shared Tuesday (February 11) in the magazine's men's issue.

The To All The Boys I've Loved Before star shared that his and his friends' favorite drug of choice to take was Molly (also known as MDMA) and that they would "talk for five hours and like get to the bottom of some really deeply philosophical existential questions.”

When questioned about what drugs he's tried, he admitted that he's tried almost "everything." He added, "There wasn’t really much I wouldn’t do. I never, ever injected anything, which is good. I smoked a lot of things. I was really upset, man. It was a really dark time in my life."

When Centineo was 15-years-old, his parents divorced. He confessed that he "shoved down a lot of emotion."

He now uses healthy outlets including baths, journaling and meditation to express his emotion. In the end, he wants to hold himself accountable.