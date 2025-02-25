It looked like Pepto Bismol and smelled like an uncanny mixture of almond and cherry. It didn't exactly smell great, but we loved it anyway.

Found in schools across America, restaurants, theme parks and hotels alike, it was a comforting constant of our youth, and was nearly always accompanied by rough, brown paper towels and faucet water that was arctic-levels cold.

We're talking, of course, about that cartoonishly bubblegum-pink liquid hand soap we all used in the '90s and 2000s.

No one really ever had it at their house, but it could nearly always be found in an elementary or high school bathroom, movie theater bathroom, mall bathroom, or public bathroom in general.

The pink soap is so nostalgic that it was even referenced on Saturday Night Live a few years ago.

Well, if you've been yearning for the very distinct silky texture and saccharine scent of this hygiene product from our collective childhoods, you're in luck!

Sleuths on Reddit have discovered that not only does this soap still exist today, but you can purchase it for yourself.

According to Reddit users, Bastion's Pink Satin Lotion Hand Soap (Anti-Microbial) is the soap we all scrubbed our hands with back in the day, and it's available to purchase online.

Of course, it seems like this particular brand of liquid soap is primarily geared toward businesses and schools, so you can only get it in a giant tub by the gallon.

But hey, at least it'll last you a long time!