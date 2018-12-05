Offset’s Alleged Mistress Gives Tearful Apology to Cardi B

Less than 24 hours ago, Cardi B shared a video on Instagram announcing that she and her husband Offset were splitting up after 14 months of marriage.

"So everybody been bugging me and everything. And you know, I been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now. We're really good friends and you know we're really good business partners... He's always somebody that I run to, to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven't been working out between us for a long time," Cardi explained in the video. "It's nobody's fault it's just I guess we grew out of love."

After dropping the "D" word, the "I Like It" rapper assured that there's no hard feelings against her ex. "I'm gonna always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father." she said. She and the Migos star welcomed their daughter, Kulture, into the world over the summer.

However, the split may not be as amicable as it seems. Just hours before Cardi made her announcement, inappropriate text messages between Offset and a model who goes by Summer Bunni leaked. The point of the conversation was to set up a threesome between them and female rapper Cuban Doll.

Now that it's all hitting the fan, the model has issued a tearful apology to Cardi via TMZ.

After promising she hadn't messed with the rapper since the birth of his daughter and admitting to not realizing how serious his marriage was, Bunni apologized. "I feel ashamed," she said fighting back tears. "These were never my intentions. I never wanted to break up a happy home."

Though she hasn't spoken to Cardi directly, she had some person words to share. "I would like her to know I'm a genuine person," Bunni said as she began to break down again, "and I'm not here to break up her family or mess up what she has going on with her husband. I'm very sorry this has happened."

She continued by saying she hopes Cardi can overcome the situation and trusts that she and Offset do have love on each other.

Watch the emotional apology below.