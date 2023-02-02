Pamela Anderson’s Ex-Husband Is Leaving Her With $10 Million in His Will

Pamela Anderson's ex-husband Jon Peters says he is leaving the actress $10 million in his will.

Speaking to Variety as part of a profile on Anderson, Peters revealed for the first time that he plans to leave the Baywatch icon millions after he dies.

"I will always love Pamela, always in my heart. As a matter of fact, I left her $10 million in my will. And she doesn't even know that. Nobody knows that. I'm just saying it for the first time with you. I probably shouldn't be saying it. So that's for her, whether she needs it or not," Peters told the publication.

Jon Peters Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Vince Bucci, Getty Images loading...

Anderson and Peters got married in January 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic exploded into public consciousness.

Their marriage was short-lived as it only lasted for 12 days.

However, Anderson has denied that she was ever legally married to Peters.

"Pamela Anderson was never married to Jon Peters ... it was just a bizarre lunch. No 'marriage' no 'divorce,'" a since-deleted tweet from the Pamela Anderson Foundation read in September 2020.

"Pamela Anderson was never legally married to Jon Peters (life-long family friend) ... no hard feelings ... Pamela has a good sense of humor about it," the statement continued.

Inside Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters' Early Relationship:

According to Variety, Anderson met Peters just one day after she had arrived in the U.S.in 1989.

The pair met at the Playboy Mansion, after which Peters invited Anderson to stay in his guest house at his Bel Air estate, which was located next to the Reagans’ mansion. While Anderson stayed there, Peters became enamored with her and lavished her with gifts such as "expensive clothes, jewelry and cars."

During her time with Peters, Anderson insists he never attempted to make a move on her.

Who Is Jon Peters?

Jon Peters is an American hairdresser-turned-movie producer, according to his biography on TCM.

His big break in the entertainment industry came when he worked with Barbra Streisand on 1976's A Star Is Born.

Peters also produced films such as Flashdance, Rain Man, Superman Returns and more.

Funny Girl Hulton Archive via Getty Images loading...