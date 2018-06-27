Paramore's latest music video is a fruity, technicolor mind-trip.

The pop-rockers are keeping to their retro trend in the vibrant visualization of their song "Caught in the Middle," the trio's fifth single from their fifth album, After Laughter, which dropped last year.

In the clip, brightly-colored fruit twist and transform into distorted shapes, while other scenes portray the band whirling in outer space and alternate universes in the '80s-style video.

Watch below:

"I'm just a little bit caught in the middle/ I try to keep going but it's not that simple," frontwoman Hayley Williams sings, as bandmates Taylor York and Zac Farro try to keep their balance on a pair of spinning, oversized apples.

The Warhol-esque video follows the same kaleidoscopic model of the band's previous visual for "Rose-Colored Boy," which also makes use of vivid colors as an allusion of the track's melancholic undertone.

"Rose-Colored Boy is a song about feeling pressured to look at the world with blind optimism when you actually feel very hopeless about the world & your part in it," the band explained in a series of tweets. "There is so much social pressure to be (or appear to be) “happy” that we can actually feel shame when we aren’t."