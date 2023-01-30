Why Doesn’t Priscilla Presley Want Riley Keough to Be a Co-Trustee for Lisa Marie Presley’s Estate?

The late Lisa Marie Presley's trust currently names her daughter Riley Keough, 33, as a co-trustee. However, the actress's grandmother, Priscilla Presley, is legally challenging that.

Here's why...

In legal documents, Priscilla is challenging "the authenticity and validity" of her late daughter Lisa Marie's trust.

The 77-year-old believes she should oversee the estate after allegedly noticing "many issues surrounding" the estate. One of those "issues" includes a March 11, 2016 amendment that named Lisa Marie's children, Riley and Benjamin Keough, as co-trustees.

Bejamin died in 2020 at the age of 27.

According to Entertainment Tonight, in January Priscilla filed legal documents in the Los Angeles Superior Court contesting the 2016 amendment.

In the filing, Priscilla claims her name is misspelled in the amendment. The former wife of Elvis Presley also claims the "purported" amendment "was never delivered to [Priscilla] during Lisa Marie Presley's lifetime as required by the express terms of the Trust."

Priscilla is also questioning Lisa Marie's signature on the document, alleging that the "I'll Figure It Out" singer's autograph "appears inconsistent with her usual and customary signature."

According to Entertainment Tonight, Priscilla and Lisa Marie's former business manager, Barry Siegel, were originally listed as the singer's estate's co-trustees on January 29, 1993.

In her filing, Priscilla notes that "both the 1993 original trust and 2010 restatement appear to be carefully drafted by competent estate planning attorneys," which she does not believe is the case for the 2016 amendment.

Priscilla's filing comes less than a week after Lisa Marie's public service memorial was held at Graceland in Memphis, Tenn.

Lisa Marie was the only child of Elvis Presley. She died at the age of 54 on Jan. 12.

