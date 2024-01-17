A sprawling home built by R. Kelly that includes a diner and a jungle-themed pool area complete with a treehouse and palm trees has landed on the market for $3.5 million.

The property, located in the Chicago suburb of Olympia Fields, offers more than 21,000 square feet of living space.

Realtor.com reports Kelly started construction in 1997 following the demolition of a the previous home that stood at the address.

The R&B singer began serving a 30-year sentence for racketeering and sex trafficking charges in New York in 2021. He was later sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after being convicted of producing child pornography and enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity.

The property went into foreclosure long before Kelly was charged. Another musician scooped it up for just under $600,000 in 2013 with the intention of renovating the home.

"The mansion had fallen to decay and ruin until 2013 when it was lovingly brought back to life by the late music legend Rudolph Isley of the Isley Brothers and his wife, Elaine," the real estate listing states. "Millions of dollars and 10 years later, now is the opportunity to write the home's next chapter."

Among the home's unique features is what is being called a "pool hall." The jungle-themed area is accented by palm trees, rocks and a waterfall.

A short walk from the pool area is a diner. Booth seating and retro kitchen appliances help maintain the throwback theme.

If your style calls for something a little more opulent, you'll likely enjoy the library and its gold-plated bookcases.

"The place has hosted some of the biggest names around including Grammy winners, athletes and politicians," Realtor.com said.

LOOK: Sweeping Chicago Mansion Built by R. Kelly Listed for $3.5 Million A sprawling home built by disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly includes a diner and a jungle-themed pool area complete with treehouse and palm trees has landed on the market for $3.5 million.

Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

LOOK: Step Inside Dr. Dre's Luxurious One-Of-A-Kind Beachside Home Dr. Dre is trying to unload his immaculate Malibu beachside home. According to Realtor.com, the rapper and record producer first listed the three-story home for $20 million in November 2022. Photos shared with the listing offer a glimpse into Dr. Dre's luxurious lifestyle along the ocean in California. Here is a look at what buyers will be getting for that lofty $20 million price tag. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll