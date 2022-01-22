Regina King Releases Statement Following Son Ian Alexander Jr.’s Death

Regina King is mourning the death of her son, Ian Alexander Jr.

On Saturday (Jan. 22), the actress released a statement regarding Alexander Jr.'s passing to People.

"Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian," King said. "He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you."

The outlet confirmed that Alexander Jr. died by suicide. He had just celebrated his 26th birthday this past Wednesday.

Alexander Jr. was King's only child. She shared him with her ex-husband, Ian Alexander, who she wed in 1997.

Alexander Jr. was an up-and-coming DJ. He was scheduled to perform at Avalon Hollywood's Breaking Sound event on Jan. 28.

King and her son were extremely close and even had matching tattoos together, which read "unconditional love" in Aramaic. Alexander Jr.'s tattoo was located on his shoulder while King's ink is located on her arm. He often attended red carpet events with his mother.

"She's just a super mom," Alexander Jr. previously told E! News at an event. "She doesn't really let bad workdays or anything come back and ruin the time that we have. It's really awesome to have a mother who I can enjoy spending time with."

King previously told People that her relationship and bond with her son meant everything to her.

"You don't know what unconditional love is. You may say you do, but if you don't have a child, you don't know what that is," she said at the time. "When you experience it, it's the most fulfilling [thing] ever."

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).