Rock Stars Celebrating Birthdays in January

Happy New Year. Everything is fresh, but we'll all have a chance eventually to turn another year older. As January gets ready to kick off, here's your chance to see if you share a birthday with one of your favorite rockers!

The month of January is responsible for providing some of our greatest rock and metal musicians, who have given us years of great music. Dave Grohl celebrates a birthday this month. So does Rob Zombie and Korn's Jonathan Davis!

We've also got some pretty significant birthdays of rockers who are no longer with us. Eddie Van Halen, Peter Steele, Malcolm Young and Jeff Hanneman all crafted significant musical legacies during their time on Earth and we'll celebrate those birthdays, as well.

So scroll through the list of January Rock + Metal Rock Star Birthdays below!