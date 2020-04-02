Sarah Bareilles Reveals Positive Coronavirus Diagnosis

Sara Bareilles revealed that she has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The singer made the announcement in an Instagram video on Thursday (April 2). Fans could see the 40-year-old donning a beanie while outside for a walk when she made the announcement.

“Just wanted to check in,” she began. “I’m really quiet right now and will probably continue to be quiet. Just sort of taking all of this in and having a lot of feelings as I do,” she said.

“I had it, just so you know,” Bareilles revealed, referring to the coronavirus. “I’m fully recovered, just so you know,” she added. “I am just thinking about all of the people who are walking through this really tricky time and sending a lot of love and just being really grateful for every easy breath and every day that I get to be walking around. Lots of love you guys. Take care of yourselves.”

The Broadway star left her London Waitress run early to return to America due to coronavirus concerns. The American performers gave their final bows on March 14. Her castmate, Gavin Creel, believed that he contracted COVID-19 and decided to self-quarantine.

Watch the Instagram video, below.